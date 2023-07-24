Inside Alejandro Fernández’s Non-American Car Collection: From Classic European Beauties to Italian Supercars

Title: Alejandro Fernández’s Anti-American Car Collection: A Driven Passion for European Excellence

Date: July 23, 2023 7:40 p.m.

The success of Alexander Fernandez has reached unimaginable levels, crossing borders, and becoming a musical benchmark in South America. In addition to his talent on stage, his private life is also all the rage, arousing the interest of his followers, who follow the singer’s movements every day. It’s no surprise that he’s quite a fan of cars, building a lavish, if somewhat flashy, collection in what might be called an un-American garage.

Despite having several different models, At Tork we use our clinical eye to show a list with the five most outstanding options that can be found in Alejandro Fernández’s garage, finding an enormous particularity: his inclination for the European automobile industry.

The anti-American collection of singer Alejandro Fernández

1- Jaguar E-Type ($100,000) – Alexander Fernandez alongside his Jaguar

It is an English car manufactured between 1961 and 1975 that is considered a true classic. Although beauty is something abstract, the renowned medium “The Daily Telegraph” named it the most beautiful car, in addition to also receiving the compliment of Enzo Ferrari, who did not hesitate to sentence the debate: “The most beautiful car ever made”.

This 4.45-meter-long vehicle had a production of 79,817 units, so today its value is very high for collectors. Although it is difficult to speculate its value, it is difficult to find, at present, a copy that is below $100,000. Its mechanics to this day continue to be attractive, highlighting a top speed of 241 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

2- Lamborghini Aventador Roadster LP 700-4 ($400,000) – It is the fastest car of the singer

The supercar is one of the most popular cars of the Italian firm, although this version is not so common to see it in the garages of American celebrities. Its interior is spacious, comfortable, and extremely luxurious, equipped with technology that used to be state-of-the-art.

The Italian supercar is one of the most prized cars for speed lovers. Its V12 engine at 60° atmospheric with 700 HP and 690 Nm at 5,500 revolutions per minute allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and can reach 350 km/h.

3- Mercedes Benz G 500 4X4 ($256,000) – It is the only Mexican truck

A wild SUV that came as a bet in 2015 to fight against SUVs, a segment that was vastly surpassing the off-road. Its boxy appearance and the essence of the G class combine to give a very peculiar image that some resemble the vehicles used in mafia films, especially if there is a black version, as Alejandro Fernández has.

Its three tons of weight are not an impediment to enjoy agile and comfortable handling, compared to the G 63 AMG version. Under its hood rests a 4.0 biturbo V8 engine with a power of 422 hp, accompanied by an automatic transmission. The truck has two versions, where one of its main differences can be seen in the tires, having the opportunity to choose between 22 or 18 inches. While with the first option you can reach 210 km/h, the second allows you to reach 160 km/h, although of course, the main attraction is its off-road condition.

4- Rolls-Royce Phantom ($495,000) – The most luxurious vehicle of “El Potrillo”

It is a vehicle that stands out for its excessive luxuries but which also has more than attractive features. Your experience when driving it is unique, but it can be even better if you use it as a passenger, since you can enjoy even more its heated seats and its massage function, as well as all kinds of comfort designed for a unique trip.

Under its hood, you can find a 6.75-liter V12 engine, which provides a power of 570 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm, at 1,700 revolutions per minute. In addition, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission that adjusts the vehicle’s response, allowing optimal and quiet driving. At the time of its release, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was listed as the quietest vehicle on the planet, due to different adjustments in its engine, tires, and different materials that are of a unique quality. All this contributes so that its price is not at all friendly, since, according to the customizable settings, the car has an initial value of $420,000 and a maximum of $495,000, making it the most expensive vehicle of the Mexican artist.

5- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS ($105,000) – It is speculated that it is the car he uses on a day-to-day basis

One of the most recurring vehicles of the Mexican, which on several occasions was photographed on board it. It is a vehicle with a 3.8-liter engine with 408 hp and 420 Nm of maximum torque at 4,200 revolutions per minute. These numbers allow the sports car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 306 km/h.

It is one of the most recognized models of the German brand. This version is available in coupe format (which was chosen by “El Potrillo”) and cabriolet, although the former is usually the one chosen by Porsche fans. As can be seen in the images, its interior is also very attractive, combining its Alcantara upholstery with chromatic black combinations that rest on the vehicle’s accessories.

(source: At Tork)

