The insurers say yes to the hypothesis of agreement for the renewal of their national collective labor agreement. According to a joint union note, 91.33% of the workers gathered in assemblies around Italy in recent weeks said yes to the agreement signed last November 16 by Ania and the unions. This was reported in a unitary note by Fisac, First Cisl, Uilca, Fna and Snfia. «In the complex historical phase that our country is experiencing – explain the trade unions – it responds to the economic expectations of the category and has a strong inclusive, social, innovative imprint. The result establishes that the Ania contract is the reference contract for the entire insurance chain which, let us remember, employs 300,000 male and female workers».

One-off payment of 2,000 euros

The new contract will guarantee the 47,000 employees an increase of 205 euros for the average reference level (4th level, 7th class) and a one-off payment of 2,000 euros to cover arrears for 2020, 2021 and 2022, given that the contract had expired since 2019 The one-off payment will be paid partly in cash (1,400 euros), partly in welfare services (600 euros), a very common form in insurance and which will guarantee workers and businesses the tax-free amount. Half of the 2 thousand euros will already arrive this December, while the rest, 400 euros in cash and 600 in welfare, in March 2023.

Increase of 205 euros

The increase of 205 euros will be paid when fully operational between 2023 and 2024 (the new contract will expire on 31 December 2024), but given the particular phase of inflationary dynamics, Ania and the unions have undertaken to evaluate, at the end of 2023, the deviations inflationary.

Frameworks and innovation

Beyond the economic aspect, which strongly characterizes the agreement due to its size, the parties have included in the agreement the two protocols signed in recent years, namely the one on smart working and sexual harassment, and have created the conditions for give continuity to the negotiating dialogue on some important issues, such as frameworks and innovation. On the reform of job classifications, the path that has emerged is that of a bilateral commission to make the classification system, by now too dated, more consistent with the increasingly horizontal and transversal organization of work and innovation. As a first step, full fungibility between the 5th and 6th level has already been put on paper, where just under half of the employees are concentrated. On the other hand, a national Observatory has been created on innovation which will become a tool for the so-called advance bargaining and to guarantee the prerogative of training.

The reform of the Solidarity Fund

As for the Solidarity Fund, it will maintain voluntary access, but it is being reformed, according to a model that recalls that of the ABI credit. The ordinary part is strengthened to guarantee the safeguarding of employment and encourage the entry of young people, while more stringent rules are introduced in the extraordinary part, so that the conditions are created for reaching 100% of exits, when companies make necessary reorganisations which lead to redundancies. Lastly, an emergency part was created for reorganizations where the exits concern people who are not old enough to access the extraordinary part of the Fund. The unions are very satisfied, especially now that they have received the yes from 91.33% of the workers.