Intel 13th generation Core National Bank price announced! Some go up by 400, some go down by 100

Intel officially released the Raptor Lake 13th-generation Core processor and Z790 motherboard chipset today, and the price of the National Bank has also been disclosed.

The first release of the 13th generation Core is the six K and KF series without frequency locking. The specific prices are as follows-

– i5-13600KF: 2499 yuan

– i5-13600K: 2699 yuan

– i7-13700KF: 3299 yuan

– i7-13700K: 3499 yuan

– i9-13900KF: 4699 yuan

– i9-13900K: 4899 yuan

Compared with the price of the 12th generation Core when it was launched,The two i5s are 400 yuan more expensive, the two i7s are 300 yuan more expensive, the i9-13900KF remains unchanged, and the i9-13900K is 100 yuan cheaper.

When the 12th generation was launched, it was already 250-400 yuan more expensive than the 11th generation.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series has generally dropped a little.

The Intel 13th-generation Core K series will be officially lifted and listed on October 20, and reservations are now open.

How about it? Want 13th generation Core, or Ryzen 7000?

