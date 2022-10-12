The digital device market seems like the goose that lays golden eggs, because the hunger for technology is insatiable, but even the richest markets know the phenomenon of saturation, and now Intel Corporation is also experimenting with it: the Californian group producing components and architecture for information systems is planning a major reduction in staff, probably in the order of thousands of places, to cut costs and cope with a market that is not responding well at the moment, especially with regard to the demand for personal computers . Bloomberg reports this, citing sources familiar with the situation.

It is not that people in the world have stopped buying technology forever, but they have overdosed on it during the lockdown and for the needs induced by smartworking, and now there is an overabundance of new products in homes and little desire to buy more. . The recent spike in sales will need to be absorbed before demand returns to normal.

The layoffs will be announced as early as this month, likely on October 27th when the third quarter results will be released. The chip maker had 113,700 employees as of July. In some divisions, including sales and marketing, and with the new program, reductions could be as high as 20% of staff.