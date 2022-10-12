The wound still burns for the Milan fans. And the statements made by Mason Mount to the official channels of Chelsea can only increase the disappointment for the work of the referee Siebert in the Champions League match last night at the Meazza. “I was a bit surprised at the time of the penalty, because I had passed Tomori and I tried to score – the words of the Blues midfielder -. Was there a penalty? Maybe yes … But I’m an honest player, I wanted to try to score. scoring and Fik pulled me back a bit. But I’m sorry for him and for that decision, I don’t think he should be sent off. It’s hard. “

Mount traces again the dynamics of the foul recognized by the referee: “I heard Tomori trying to pull me back, but I was running towards the goal, so I would not fall and I thought I still had the opportunity to score. So I went ahead, not I scored and then the referee whistled immediately, awarding the penalty. It was difficult to see Fik sent off. You always want to play 11 on 11 when there are these games, the sending off maybe spoiled the game a bit. It was important for us and of course we wanted to win, which we did, but I still feel very sorry for Fik. He is a former partner of mine, I have known him for a long time and I was heartbroken for him in that situation. ”