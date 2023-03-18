Home Sports Schwab clearly misses the cut, Nemecz has to tremble
Schwab clearly misses the cut, Nemecz has to tremble

Golf pro Matthias Schwab clearly missed the cut at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour in Palm Harbor (Florida). The Styrian, who started badly with a 76th and 125th place, did not get past a lap of 75 on Friday either, which caused him to get stuck at the back of the field.

Lukas Nemecz has to worry about the cut at the World Tour event SDC Championship in South Africa. The Styrian played a 73 on Friday’s second round and has a total of 145 strokes (one over par). The 33-year-old is currently in 61st place, which would be enough to jump into the weekend. However, numerous players were unable to complete their round due to strong winds.

