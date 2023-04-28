Internazionali Bnl d’Italia, an event with an economic impact of 400 million

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Internazionali Bnl d’Italia will officially begin on 8 May (the pre-qualifications are scheduled for 2) but the balance sheet of the new edition of the tennis tournament is already largely positive. More than 300,000 paying spectators are expected at the Foro Italico, to which must be added the 130,000 daily presences of insiders throughout the tournament. These and other numbers were at the center of the presentation of the event in Rome by the president of the Italian tennis and padel federation, Angelo Binaghi, and the president of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli.

Growth

As Binaghi underlined in his speech, 175,000 tickets have already been sold for a collection of 16.8 million euros, and in the end the box office will exceed 21 million. «This data affects our turnover – explained the president Binaghi – which from 2002 to 2023 went from 15 million to 170, and summarizes the repercussions that it was possible to create in the social, employment and economic fields. , practitioners, who according to Istat data were estimated at 1.2 million in 2000, according to a recent study on the Italian sports system prepared by a well-known financial institution, became 2 million in 2018 and then 3.1 in 2022 in tennis, while those of the padel are over 1 million. Members, who are a thermometer of this phenomenon, have gone from 130,000 to 650,000».

The economic impact

It’s still. The economic impact of the tournament on the territory exceeds 400 million euros in the year and will generate the equivalent of about 2,500 jobs, while the number of employees of the Federation, including employees and collaborators, was 64 and now is 1,187. “Over the course of time then – continued Binaghi – the teachers of a sport that was in crisis went from 1,772 in 2002 to 11,928, with a total of over 10,000 new jobs, to which all the other employees who in during this period they have found employment in our system, from maintenance workers, to caretakers, to secretarial workers up to the operators of bars and restaurants of tennis and padel clubs, which did not exist before ».

The new formula

From this edition, the Roman tournament is in the elite of the “Master 1000” circuit and will have a wider formula and duration: more days of challenges between 96 top players (there were 56 last year), with men’s “combined” matches and women’s at the same time on all fields. Furthermore, the “road to gender pay gap” starts this year which will lead in 2025 – also thanks to the commitment of BNL BNP Paribas – to equalize the jackpots between players and players, with a view to concrete parity by enhancing merit beyond gender.

The “new” Foro Italico

The venue of the tournament has undergone a restyling to adapt it to the increased presence of operators. For the first time, tennis players will enter the areas usually reserved for swimmers (changing rooms, players lounge, gym, restaurants and relaxation areas) thus allowing the Roman site to develop over a total area of ​​125,000 m2. Within the site there are 17 match practice courts, with Central Court, Nicola Pietrangeli Stadium, Grand Stand Arena and the brand new court number 12 as main and television courts. The suspension bridge, one of the most beautiful, modern and impactful improvements of the ‘new Forum’, will allow tennis players to move from the swimming pool area to their dedicated area inside the Centre.