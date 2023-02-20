Interpump Group today announced the acquisition of 85% of the capital of the company Indoshell Automotive System India PL The company belongs to Indoshell Mold Limited, an Indian group specialized in the casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals (cast iron and aluminium).

It is estimated that the Company, at the end of 2023, could reach a production of around 8,000 tons with a consequent estimated turnover of around 12 million Euros and an EBITDA of around 2 million Euros.

The value of the transaction has been set at approximately Euro 8 million and the “put and call” mechanisms have been defined with a price already determined through which, starting from April 2027, Interpump Group will be able to acquire from Indoshell Mold Limited the remaining 15%.

“Risk reduction is a fundamental management principle of the Group,” says Dr. Fulvio Montipò, Chairman of the Interpump Group. “Through this transaction, the Group strengthens its independence and procurement capacity for castings, fundamental in the “valves” sector and important for many other operating sectors of the Group. This operation is strategically much more important than its economic figure”.

Meanwhile, on Piazza Affari the Interpump share is currently showing a drop of 0.77%, thus finding itself at 51.45 euros per share.