Home Business Interpump acquires 85% of the Indian Indoshell Automotive System India
Business

Interpump acquires 85% of the Indian Indoshell Automotive System India

by admin
Interpump acquires 85% of the Indian Indoshell Automotive System India

Interpump Group today announced the acquisition of 85% of the capital of the company Indoshell Automotive System India PL The company belongs to Indoshell Mold Limited, an Indian group specialized in the casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals (cast iron and aluminium).

It is estimated that the Company, at the end of 2023, could reach a production of around 8,000 tons with a consequent estimated turnover of around 12 million Euros and an EBITDA of around 2 million Euros.

The value of the transaction has been set at approximately Euro 8 million and the “put and call” mechanisms have been defined with a price already determined through which, starting from April 2027, Interpump Group will be able to acquire from Indoshell Mold Limited the remaining 15%.

“Risk reduction is a fundamental management principle of the Group,” says Dr. Fulvio Montipò, Chairman of the Interpump Group. “Through this transaction, the Group strengthens its independence and procurement capacity for castings, fundamental in the “valves” sector and important for many other operating sectors of the Group. This operation is strategically much more important than its economic figure”.

Meanwhile, on Piazza Affari the Interpump share is currently showing a drop of 0.77%, thus finding itself at 51.45 euros per share.

See also  Suzuki, hybrid guaranteed up to 10 years or 250,000 km

You may also like

Campogalliano (Modena), the country of scales makes acquisitions...

The European Bank Management Committee said it will...

Tesla aims at Sigma mines: Musk wants to...

Pensions, increases in March (finally). It will truly...

Government Bonds: Mef, new 6 and 12-month Bot...

Superbonus, the government opens up to F24s. Reeds:...

Lithium, the electric car boom turbocharges Albemarle’s results

The first petroleum car to circulate in Italy?...

Superbonus, the table at Palazzo Chigi with companies....

Superbonus, to release the credits the government opens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy