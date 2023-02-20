The administrations of the fourth (-31%) and fifth dose (-22.4%) of the anti-Covid vaccines collapse. This was revealed by the independent weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, underlining that the national coverage rate for the fourth doses is 31.1% with clear regional differences: from 14% in Calabria to 44.6% in Piedmont while for the fifth doses it is 14.8% with strong fluctuations: from 5% in Campania to 28% in Piedmont.

In particular as regards the administration of the anti-Covid booster doses, the audience for the second booster (fourth dose), updated to 17 September 2022, is 19.1 million people: of these, 12 million can receive it immediately, 1.1 not they are eligible immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days and 5.9 million have already received it. As of February 17, 5,946,113 fourth doses were administered, with a moving average of 2,279 per day, down from 3,304 last week with a collapse, Gimbe’s president Nino Cartabellotta said, “which has been going on for over a month” .

While in relation to the audience for the third booster (fifth dose), updated to 20 January 2023, it is 3.1 million people: of these, 2.5 million can receive it immediately, 0.2 million are not eligible immediately in healed for less than 180 days and 0.5 million have already received it. As of February 17, 466,880 fifth doses were administered, with a moving average of 1,576 per day, down from 2,032 last week (-22.4%) and a downward trend that began at the end of January.

For the third dose, as of 17 February there are 7.24 million people who have not yet received it, of which 6.04 million can receive it immediately, equal to 12.7% of the audience (from 8.4% in Lombardy to 20.5% in Sicily) and 1.2 million cannot receive it immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days, equal to 2.5% of the audience (from 0.9% in Sicily to 4.8% in Veneto ). The unvaccinated in Italy after the age of 5, as of February 17, are 6.77 million, of these 6.43 million are currently eligible for vaccination, equal to 11.2% of the audience.