Xinhua News Agency, Wellington, April 10th Interview: China‘s Vast Consumer Market Injects Momentum into the Development of Foreign Enterprises——Interview with He Zhiyun, President of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in New Zealand

Xinhua News Agency reporters Lu Huaiqian and Guo Lei

“Many countries are actively organizing their own high-quality consumer companies and products to participate in the third China International Consumer Goods Expo, hoping to take this opportunity to further expand the Chinese market.” He Zhiyun, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in New Zealand, said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency a few days ago. The vast consumer market has injected strong momentum into the development of international consumer brand companies.

This year’s consumer expo focuses on consumption, highlights quality, and focuses on the international market. It aims to create a global consumer boutique display and trading platform, bringing together many high-quality consumer brands around the world, and many international leading brands in sub-sectors participated in the exhibition for the first time.

He Zhiyun believes that Chinese consumers are in a frontier market where technological changes, diverse changes and new consumer behaviors emerge in an endless stream. Over the next decade, China will lead the way in contributing to global consumption growth. In this regard, when international brands and products develop the Chinese market, they need to give full play to innovative ideas in order to attract Chinese consumers.

He said that China will unswervingly promote high-level opening up, accelerate the establishment of a new development pattern, and create opportunities for global companies to share the Chinese market and Chinese companies to go global. In household consumer goods and electronics, Chinese brands are gaining market share. “More and more Chinese brands are entering other countries, such as Great Wall Motors and BYD Auto, which entered the New Zealand market, and are deeply loved by consumers.”

He Zhiyun pointed out that China‘s huge economic potential, vast market space, complete industrial facilities, and continuous preferential policies have made major global investment institutions and foreign-funded enterprises cast a “vote of confidence” in China. “Foreign investors continue to be optimistic about the Chinese market and hope to continue to deepen investment cooperation with China. As an overseas Chinese businessman, I have full confidence in China‘s future economic development.”

Talking about the “Belt and Road” initiative, He Zhiyun said that since the initiative was proposed ten years ago, it has expanded cooperation opportunities for countries and regions along the route, and played an important role in economic diversification, growth and employment promotion.

“China not only develops itself, but also benefits the world.” He Zhiyun said that China continues to expand market access, comprehensively optimizes the business environment, implements national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, and continues to provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development. Growth provides sustained momentum.