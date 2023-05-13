Interview with an expert in political advertising: “Creating evil that causes confusion becomes extremely cheap”

Moritz Zumbühl is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the agency Feinheit, which specializes in political communication.

Mr. Zumbühl, in the future advertising will be produced by machines even more often than it is now. What does this mean for commercial communication?



If Google and the meta group now go one step further and offer complex campaigns, the production costs will be close to zero. In addition, it could soon be possible that potential customers are no longer addressed in target groups, but each person in this world individually. Advertising tailored to each person would become reality, provided there are companies that provide the necessary data.