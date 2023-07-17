Interview with Roger Schawinski about the Tele Züri comeback and Urs Rohner

“I want the first interview with Urs Rohner”: Roger Schawinski on his TV comeback, Tiktok – and Roger Köppel

The media pioneer is returning to Tele Züri, which he founded. In an interview, he reveals who he wants to invite to his new talk show and who not, what he advises the ex-Credit Suisse President – ​​and why he is once again criticizing the SRF.

Roger Schawinski, journalist, author and media entrepreneur.

Image: Claudio Thoma

“Hoi Rosheee!”, “Bye Rosheee!” – when Roger Schawinski shows up for an interview at the CH Media offices in Zurich, he is immediately in demand. The young journalists from Tele Züri would like to have a quick chat with the man who founded their station in 1994. Now he is returning to his old place of work. After his programs on SRF and Blue were discontinued, he received his own talk show on the Zurich local station. From September, right before the elections, he will speak to guests from politics, business, sports and entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

