© Reuters. Interview with the Two Sessions | Transfar Group Chairman Xu Guanju: Private enterprises rely on technological innovation to cross the cycle



Financial Associated Press, March 5th (Reporter Liu Ke and Chen Kang)Technological innovation is the core driving force for high-quality development. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that it is necessary to “strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation and give full play to the leading and supporting role of scientific and technological backbone enterprises”. In many fields such as biomedicine, agricultural breeding, and new energy materials, private enterprises play an important role.

“This is also a shot in the arm for us. To implement the technological innovation-driven development strategy, private enterprises must make efforts in technological innovation. Transfar Group’s investment in technology last year increased by more than 77% year-on-year, and the group’s technology investment will also maintain 50% annual growth rate.” Xu Guanju, deputy to the National People’s Congress and chairman of Transfar Group, said, “We have put forward the ‘two initiatives’ of business initiative and development initiative. If our private enterprises want to firmly grasp the initiative of high-quality development, they must use technological innovation to promote the industry. Towards the mid-to-high end.”

Xu Guanju is a typical representative of Zhejiang merchants. Over the past 37 years, he has continuously expanded his territory and led Transfar Group from Zhejiang to the world. Transfar Group has deployed Transfar Chemical, Xin’an Chemical, Transfar Logistics, Transfar Agriculture, and Transfar Science and Technology City. It has two listed companies, Transfar Zhilian and Xin’an, with products and services covering more than 130 countries and regions. It ranks 51st among the top 500 private enterprises in China. In 2022, the group’s total operating income will be 145 billion yuan, the profit will be 7.6 billion yuan, and the tax contribution will be 8 billion yuan.

Private enterprises must have firm confidence

Accounting company:What topics do you mainly focus on this year’s two sessions, and what suggestions do you put forward?

Xu Guanju:This year, I still have firm confidence based on private enterprises, and submitted proposals around supporting private enterprises to participate in rural revitalization, proposing the introduction of the “Private Economy Development Promotion Law” at the national level, proposing to improve the digitalization of road logistics infrastructure, and proposing to clarify industrial white oil tax policies. Multiple suggestions.

Accounting company:What kind of judgment do you have on the current economic situation, and what new phenomena have aroused your thinking and prompted you to make suggestions for this year?

Xu Guanju:Under the great changes of a century, the restructuring of the global industrial chain and supply chain has brought an impact on private enterprises. At the same time, private enterprises themselves have entered a new stage of transformation and upgrading. stage.

In the past, private enterprises experienced a small economic cycle. In the future, private enterprises will be tested in their ability to survive a large economic cycle. In order to help private enterprises successfully cross the cycle to embrace the future and make greater contributions in the process of Chinese-style modernization, I suggest that government and enterprises should work together to eliminate interference and strengthen their belief in the future.

Accounting company:The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized the implementation of “two unwavering” and released a position and signal to support the development of private enterprises. What suggestions do you have for private enterprises to seize opportunities and restore confidence?

Xu Guanju:The environmental atmosphere is always ups and downs. Private enterprises themselves must correctly deal with environmental changes, actively change their roles and practices, and focus on building their core competitiveness. Always keep pace with the times and the country, firmly believe in the future, and live up to the cultivation and support of the party and the government.

I suggest to deepen the pro-Qing political and business relationship to better serve the development of enterprises. Governments at all levels should dare to take responsibility and act proactively within the scope of their powers, and further smooth the communication channels between enterprises and government departments, and give full play to the role of bridges and bonds between organizations such as the Federation of Industry and Commerce, so as to convey the spiritual requirements of the party and the government in place , and can effectively communicate the issues that enterprises need to care about to the party and the government.

Accounting company:Focusing on deepening innovation, tackling tough reforms, and improving opening up, Zhejiang Province has proposed three “No. 1 Projects”. How will Transfar respond in the future, and how will Transfar take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen its leading edge?

Xu Guanju:We have seen that party committees and governments at all levels are taking quick actions to focus on the economy and service enterprises, and have promoted a series of powerful measures according to local conditions. The Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have incorporated the optimization and improvement of the business environment into the “No. 1 Project”, which makes us feel very warm in our hearts.

In the past year, Zhejiang Province, cities, and districts held private economic development conferences at various levels to mobilize to support the high-quality development of private enterprises; successively formulated and issued 5 rounds of policy documents to reduce the burden on market players by more than 400 billion; leaders at all levels walked Enter the enterprise, listen to the needs, and serve first, so that the enterprise can get real support in the critical period of transformation and upgrading.

Taking Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, where Transfar is located, as an example, it innovatively proposed a working mechanism of “corps-based battle + specialized operation” and implemented the management method of “one picture, two colors and three collaborations” for industrial projects. Each project was measured from the beginning of negotiation Customize a flow chart, use two colors to clarify the tasks and process nodes that the government and enterprises focus on respectively, and orderly coordinate the three forces of government departments, enterprises, and intermediaries on the project, which greatly reduces the difficulty of enterprise coordination. Enterprises clearly realize that “efficiency is extra profit”.

The path of Transfar’s technological innovation: “Industry-University-Research + Industry Cooperation”

Accounting company:In the real economy represented by the manufacturing industry, transformation and change must be realized through technological innovation. How does Transfar improve its independent innovation capabilities and build its own technological axis?

Xu Guanju:Through the “industry-university-research” cooperation, we continue to deepen, combine application scenarios with basic research, and promote in-depth breakthroughs in key technologies. On the basis of strengthening cooperation with major scientific research institutes, Transfar will focus on promoting strategic cooperation with Zhejiang University in 2022, landing “Innovation Research Institute” and “Future Research Center”, focusing on new energy materials, functional new materials, biotechnology , smart logistics technology research cooperation, connecting more than 50 experts and professors, and the proportion of scientific and technological personnel in the whole group has also increased from 11% to 13%. In addition to colleges and universities, Transfar Group also takes the initiative to carry out scientific and technological cooperation with leading enterprises in various industries around the in-depth link of upstream and downstream technologies in the industrial chain, and a number of scientific and technological cooperation projects have been implemented.

Accounting company:The new goal you set for Transfar is to target major industries such as new materials. What achievements has Transfar achieved in these new tracks so far, and what breakthroughs do you expect to achieve in the future?

Xu Guanju:Transfar Synthetic Materials broke through technical barriers, solved the “stuck neck” problem, and developed a new energy-saving and environmentally friendly material such as rare earth butadiene rubber. Rare earth butadiene rubber has the advantages of low heat generation, small rolling resistance and wear resistance, and can reduce tire rolling resistance and energy consumption of motor vehicles. Under the background of “double carbon”, new energy vehicles have become a hot outlet, and the market for rare earth butadiene rubber is broad.

In August 2020, Transfar’s “continuous preparation process of nickel-based butadiene rubber and rare earth butadiene rubber” was identified as the first in China. Today, the monthly shipment of Transfar Rare Earth Butadiene has been maintained at more than 3,000 tons, and it is exported to South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and other countries.

In addition to rare earth butadiene, in response to the bottleneck technical problems in the industry, Transfar Chemicals took the lead in developing a two-in-one fluorine-free anti-wicking agent product, which achieved zero breakthroughs in the industry. The brand-new surface glue formula system created by Transfar Chemical also broke the bottleneck problem that the core raw material monomers for domestic surface glue preparation have been monopolized by foreign companies for a long time, and made up an important link for the safety of the paper industry chain.

“Digital and Real Fusion”: An Elevator’s Smart Logistics Journey

Accounting company:Zhejiang is accelerating the exploration of a realistic path for the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. As a leading enterprise, how will Transfar further advance in the direction of digitalization and intelligence?

Xu Guanju:With the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry, there is also an increasing demand for logistics digital operation upgrades and cost reduction and efficiency enhancement. The entire Transfar Group is undergoing digital transformation, and the digitization of logistics was carried out early in the Transfar Group. From manufacturing to service manufacturing, we have worked hard for more than 20 years.

The digital-intelligent “Transfar Freight Network” created by Transfar Logistics connects upward to the manufacturing industry and downward to logistics enterprises through the combination of online (digital freight network) and offline (highway port urban logistics center). Through the services of Transfar Freight.com, the timely delivery rate, customer service satisfaction, and account payment efficiency of enterprises can be increased by 5%-20%, and logistics management costs, average order execution time, and financial costs can be reduced by 10%-30%. . In recent years, Otis, Hikvision, Ningde Times, Geely Automobile, Nestle and other brand customers have been in operation.

Accounting company:Under the influence of multiple crises, the global industrial and supply chains have been restructured at an accelerated pace, and many new changes have taken place. What do you think of this? As a supply chain service provider, how does Transfar ensure the operation and smooth flow of the modern logistics system?

Xu Guanju:Take Otis as an example. Otis China produces 100,000 new elevators every year. Each elevator has more than 20 components and countless customized parts. From ordering to arrival and installation, it involves warehousing, Storage, sorting, complete assembly, quality inspection and other links involve more than 70 suppliers and more than 10 carriers.

Through the Transfar Freight Network, Otis elevator parts come off the production line without being stacked in the warehouse, and can realize seamless docking from the production line to loading and departure. Accurate matching of goods, forklift workers, parking spaces, carriers, and vehicles can be achieved. The average loading time for a 13.5-meter vehicle can be reduced to about 1.5 hours. The turnover rate is 0.4 days.

Accounting company:At present, manufacturing companies still face problems such as low degree of digitalization and high and difficult upstream and downstream collaboration costs. What efforts has Transfar made to promote the digital upgrade of the industrial chain supply chain and improve the modernization level of the manufacturing industry chain?

Xu Guanju:On the basis of the national logistics infrastructure, Transfar joins hands with and empowers the logistics companies on the platform to promote the production and circulation of the manufacturing industry to “accelerate” through better services. The information islands from the manufacturing end to the consumer end are broken. Distribution, circulation, consumption and other links have been opened up, and the transaction and transportation between two points are infinitely close to “straight line”.

Transfar Zhilian’s lean delivery guarantee and digital supply chain services have realized full-scenario digital applications such as BOSS digital cockpit, platform reservation and calling, intelligent monitoring, intelligent identification of people, vehicles and goods, and transportation management system. Still taking Otis as an example, our services can form efficient and seamless collaboration with more than 100 enterprises in the upstream and downstream of the electromechanical supply chain, improving the efficiency of supply chain management by more than 30%.

(Editor: Cao Jingchen)