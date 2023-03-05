Gabriel Odor finished the speed skating world championships in Heerenveen and thus his season with an 18th place. On Sunday, the Tyrolean was 3.30 seconds behind the American Jordan Stolz, who won the 1,500 m ahead of three Dutchmen. Silver went to world record holder Kjeld Nuis, bronze went to Thomas Krol.

Reuters/Piroschka Of The Kite



Vanessa Herzog did not compete in the 1,500 m on Sunday and ended her season early on Saturday after silver in the 500 m on Friday with sixth place in the 1,000 m.