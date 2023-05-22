Intesa Sanpaolo creates new tech structure, 2 thousand hires

Intesa Sanpaolo creates new C-Daito structure, 2 thousand hires

Intesa Sanpaolo launches the new Chief Data, AI, Innovation and Technology Officer (C-Daito) Governance Area, dedicated to innovation and information technology ‘in line with the main objectives of the 2022-25 Business Plan’. The new structure, led by Maximum Proverbaims to “enhance and further strengthen the relationship with the business, making the development of technological solutions, the adoption of new technologies such as cloud and AI even more effective, flexible and integrated, and to be more attractive in the world of work”.

“In addition to the talents already present in the company – explains a press release – the structure will be strengthened, as envisaged in the business plan, by the entry of around 2 thousand IT professionals, to be hired among the best on the market, to whom offer development and constant professional growth over time, making Intesa Sanpaolo an increasingly innovative and attractive employer”.

The new governance area, continues the press release, “‘incorporates the market best practices, typical of tech companies, highlighting the distinctive elements of the corporate strategy (such as investments in artificial intelligence, cloud, cyber security and in the new digital bank) and at the same time ensuring control of information systems at group level in Italy and abroad”.

Rethinking digital platforms

“The new governance area – declared Proverbio – stems from the need to put technology at the center of the transformation of the way of doing banking. It is a path that we must follow in symbiosis with the business because business choices and technical choices influence and enable each other”. “We are already working in an agile way to rethink the digital platforms serving customers and core banking – he added – to introduce more effective responsible and aware use of data and AI in the bank. The new organization enables this evolution because it puts technology in a strong relationship with its users, a relationship that must have a strong proactive and transformative content”.

‘This organizational structure – he concluded – also allows us to field a greater number of managers and senior figures who can devote themselves to experimenting and implementing increasingly innovative and digital solutions. The strengthening of IT structurescon the inclusion of 2 thousand people will allow us to have technology management that is truly a core competence of the bank, attractive for those who want to experiment with new technologies such as the cloud, AI and new architectures, and which can also be a growth engine for the digital skills of the Village”.