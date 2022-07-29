Home Business Intesa Sanpaolo; write-downs on receivables of 730 million euros in the second quarter, of which 292 million for Russia and Ukraine
Intesa Sanpaolo; write-downs on receivables of 730 million euros in the second quarter, of which 292 million for Russia and Ukraine

Intesa Sanpaolo; write-downs on receivables of 730 million euros in the second quarter, of which 292 million for Russia and Ukraine

Net impairment losses on loans amounted to € 730 million (including € 292 million for exposure to Russia and Ukraine), compared to € 702 million in the first quarter of 2022 (which included € 801 million for exposure to Russia and Ukraine and approximately 300 million in the release of generic adjustments made in 2020 for the future impacts of COVID-19) and 599 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The amount of other net provisions and net value adjustments on other assets amounted to € 63 million, compared with € 60 million in the first quarter of 2022 and € 220 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including approximately € 125 million for the strengthening of insurance reserves. ).

