by admin

Original title: Olmo: If you want to compete with Bayern, you need to maintain stability. The German Super Cup is important but it is only a game

Live it, July 30th. Leipzig will usher in the German Super Cup match with Bayern tomorrow. Midfielder Olmo was interviewed not long ago and talked about related topics.

——How to evaluate last season

Personally, I had a lot of injuries at the beginning and played four or five games in the first half, which was really tough.

But it felt great to come back in the second half, we ended the season with Champions League qualification + German Cup and it was a very good season.

We have to be very happy with it: we won our first trophy as a promotion and qualified for the Champions League, one of the best teams in the second half.

——Leipzig’s points in the second half are even higher than the eventual champion Bayern

It’s not easy because Bayern are consistent every year and we know how hard it is to compete with Bayern.

Our goal is to win every game possible and we have a squad that can do that.

And if we want to compete with Bayern, we have to be more consistent. This is what is needed most in the fight for the league title.

Competing with Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and losing streak could cost you the top spot. We also need to stay united and achieve good results.

——The meaning of the German Super Cup

It’s a very important game, but it’s just one game. Anything is possible and we will prepare for it.

So far, our preseason preparations have been pretty good.

