Home » Invest: With these 19 “perpetual shares” you secure an additional pension
Business

Invest: With these 19 “perpetual shares” you secure an additional pension

by admin
Invest: With these 19 “perpetual shares” you secure an additional pension

EA dividend yield in the double digits – reliable and lasting on top of that: That sounds too good to be true. But it actually exists on the stock exchange. However, two factors must come together for this: the right stocks and perseverance on the part of the investors. One option is “durable” stocks: stocks from companies that increase their dividends over a very long period of time and year after year.

See also  Foreign trade increased by 22.7% in the first three quarters of international commodity prices, pushing up imports and exports of high value-added products

You may also like

KKR acquires CIRCOR International for $1.6 billion in...

Askoll relaunches the challenge of the Italian electric...

China Internet of Things: China’s commodity index in...

Lanch: These founders are opening 70 influencer restaurants...

Green light to the Court and Unitary Patent...

Navi, Italy leader of the alliance for “zero...

Airlines double global earnings estimates to $9.8 billion...

8BitDo new product release: Arcade rocker authorized by...

Kenya: funds from the World Bank to support...

Tax authorities, June month of deadlines: from Imu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy