Financial expert Saidi Sulilatu doesn’t think renting is wrong in principle – as long as you invest your money in other ways. Saidi Sulilatu

Saidi Sulilatu is a financial expert who provides tips on how to manage money on the money advice platform Finanztip. As a former financial advisor, he has experience with private clients and knows both the best strategies and the biggest mistakes when dealing with money. Here Sulilatu tells how he invests his money himself.

The most important financial tip from the “Finanztip” manager? “There’s never a wrong time to invest,” Sulilatu tells Business Insider. There is neither good nor bad timing. You only know afterwards whether it was the right thing to do. “In this respect, you can wait forever to get the right time. So just start, if in doubt with a savings plan,” says Sulilatu. His motto: start right away and don’t wait.

This is how Sulilatu invests his money