Investlinx arrives on the market, the first European investment management company to create actively managed ETFs that offer diversified portfolios made up of both equity and bond securities that do not refer to any benchmark. Investlinx will list the first two ETFs on Borsa Italiana from Monday 27 February.

The company was founded by Mario Bonaccorso, former long-time manager at Exor, and is led by CEO Matteo Solfanelli.

Exor, the company's minority shareholder, has invested its capital in the two Investlinx ETFs. As explained in a note, the company's medium-term objective is to list its products on other European markets and to expand the range of its products with the launch of new sub-funds capable of satisfying multiple performance objectives and investors' appetite for risk. Before founding Investlinx, Mario Bonaccorso worked for 15 years in Exor, in the role of Managing Director of Investments and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PartnerRe, while Matteo Solfanelli was Investment Manager of Azimut in Ireland and previously Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager of Azimut Investments in Luxembourg. 'Investlinx brings a distinctive offer to the asset management market, both in Italy and in Europe: from today, investors can broaden their investment choices through global and diversified portfolios that can be purchased as ETFs. We make available to our customers the expertise we have gained over several years of activity on the markets to offer quality portfolios at low costs. I am honored to have Exor among the partners, whom I thank for having believed in our project', declared Bonaccorso.