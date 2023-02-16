A team of Chinese researchers has claimed to have discovered the world‘s youngest Alzheimer’s patient. It is a 19-year-old from Beijing who has been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease, normally associated with the elderly. The writes it Journal of Alzheimer’s disease.

Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, which affects people under the age of 65, is considered uncommon, accounting for only 5-10% of all known cases. Almost all patients with Alzheimer’s under 30 have genetic mutations (PS1, PS2, APP) that predispose to the disease. Despite this, the 19-year-old has no case of a genetic mutation related to dementia, making his case unique. It is therefore a form of early Alzheimer’s never seen before.

The first difficulties appeared when the young man was only 17 years old, during his high school years. It got worse a year later when he began to suffer from short-term memory loss. He forgot, for example, what he had done the day before or where he had stored a certain object. He also began to have difficulty reading and slow reactions. His memory gradually diminished: he often lost his things, didn’t remember if he ate or not, couldn’t finish his homework. Eventually he was forced to drop out of high school.

The discovery of the disease