Wilfran Calvache Bolaños, must answer for the death of the farmer Segundo Imbachí Burbano.

The Judicial Police of the Huila Police Department, issued an arrest warrant against 19-year-old Wilfran Calvache Bolaños for the alleged crime of homicide, in events that occurred on January 1 of this year in the main park of Isnos, in the middle of of the celebration for the arrival of the new year.

According to the investigation carried out by the Judicial Police, Calvache Bolaños fatally wounded Mr. Segundo Imbachí Burbano, a farmer by profession, with a knife.

Through a raid carried out at dawn this Thursday in a house located in the village of Alto Junín de Isnos, the National Police allowed the capture of this man accused of homicide.

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police Department, indicated that at least 50% of the homicides that occurred during the past term of 2022, were due to intolerance and fights amid the ingestion of liquor. He also assured the senior officer that this capture clarifies the murder of Mr. Segundo Imbachí.