Kyrie Irving’s future should also be at the Dallas Mavericks in the next few years.

The player was traded by the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks who are convinced they can keep him beyond this season.

“The most likely thing is his stay at the Mavs,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “Even for what Dallas has invested in him. And his chance to get the contract he wants. Of course everything can change,” added the ESPN reporter.