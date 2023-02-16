Home Business De Agostini’s takeover bid in port: Dea Capital will be delisted
Business

De Agostini’s takeover bid in port: Dea Capital will be delisted

by admin
De Agostini’s takeover bid in port: Dea Capital will be delisted

De Agostini, the takeover bid on Dea Capital is a success

DeAgostini can smile. The takeover bid launched by the Novara group on Dea Capital it has in fact exceeded the threshold of 90% of the capital. The fate of Dea Capital therefore is to leave Piazza Affari.

22.437% of the share capital, equal to 69.775% of the shares subject to the offer, subscribed to the tender offer. Considering the shares already in De Agostini’s portfolio and the treasury shares of Dea Capital, the threshold of 90% to which Nova, the vehicle that launched the offer, had subordinated the effectiveness of the takeover bid, is exceeded. Therefore, the conditions exist for proceeding with the delisting of Dea Capital.

Five more days to join

De Agostini’s offer envisaged the payment of 1.50 euro per share. In total, considering the 32.156% of the capital which De Agostini did not possess will disburse 128.6 million euros to recover all the quotas, making use of its own means, which will be made available by the shareholders with capital or funding contributions.

“The bidder does not intend to restore a free float sufficient to ensure regular trading of the shares” and will proceed with the “revocation” of the share from the list once the sell-out procedure has been completed pursuant to article 108, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law of finance. In the meantime the acceptance period has been extended by 5 days, until 24 February.

See also  How to expand demand, optimize supply and stabilize expectations, "Three Arrows" and "Promoting Consumption" Policies

You may also like

Berlusconi acquitted does not untie the knots. The...

ECB, Lane: “rate hike effect has not yet...

Coal pays off Glencore with record results in...

Investlinx and two ETFs listed on Piazza Affari,...

The absurd theater between Calenda and Bersani on...

Budget Law 2023 in the sign of the...

Is it worth it? Read Fund Opinions

Ukrainian war, weapons and gas: this is how...

Finecobank: places Senior Preferred security for € 300...

Tenaris, 2023 continues to grow

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy