War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky: 'No negotiations with Putin, I don't trust'. LIVE

War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky: ‘No negotiations with Putin, I don’t trust’. LIVE

Zelensky at the Berlinale: “Russia wants the wall back”

Culture can speak out against evil or keep silent, the “Berlinale has made a choice”. “There are thousands of kilometers between us, but we are side by side, there is no wall between us.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking live on video at the opening of the Berlinale. “Wim Wenders pulled down the Berlin Wall before it fell”, with the angels of “Heaven over Berlin”, said Zelensky, adding that “today Russia wants to build a wall in Ukraine, between us and Europe”, between civilization and tyranny, between liberty and tyranny. But Ukraine will resist and protect Europe itself, Zelensky said.

