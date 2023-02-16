Wang Dengfeng, former director of the Department of Sports, Health and Art of the Ministry of Education of the Communist Party of China, and former vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association. (Epoch Times Synthesis)

[The Epoch Times, February 16, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) On February 16, Wang Dengfeng, former director of the Department of Sports, Health and Art of the Ministry of Education of the Communist Party of China and former vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, was arrested.

On the 16th, the Supreme Procuratorate of the Communist Party of China reported that Wang Dengfeng (at the main hall level), the former director of the Department of Physical Education, Health and Art Education of the Ministry of Education, was suspected of corruption and bribery investigations. Wang Dengfeng was arrested for corruption and bribery.

On the evening of the 16th, news of Wang Dengfeng’s arrest topped the mainland Weibo and Baidu hot searches. Netizens ridiculed him for “educating himself”.

Wang Dengfeng was notified of the investigation on August 30 last year. Up to now, the situation of his party discipline and government affairs has not been disclosed. On the 23rd of that month, Wang Dengfeng made an appearance to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Youth Campus Football Summer Camp.

Wang Dengfeng, 58 years old, is from Anqiu City, Shandong Province. He graduated from the Department of Psychology of Peking University when he was 20 years old (1985). In 1994, he was appointed Secretary of the Youth League Committee of Peking University. The following year, 30-year-old Wang Dengfeng was promoted to professor. After that, he also served as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University and Director of the Language and Character Application Management Department of the Ministry of Education.

Wang Dengfeng served as the director of the Department of Physical Education, Health and Art Education of the Ministry of Education from November 2011 until his fall. According to the official website of the Ministry of Education of the Communist Party of China, the main responsibilities of the department are to guide the work of physical education, hygiene and health education, art education, and national defense education in universities, middle schools and primary schools; plan and guide the construction of teaching materials for related majors, and teacher training and training.

In 2015, the “Overall Plan for the Reform and Development of Chinese Football” was promulgated, and the CCP declared that it wanted to reform the development of campus football and promote the popularization of campus football. In the same year, Wang Dengfeng participated in campus football work and served as the director of the office of the National Youth Campus Football Work Leading Group.

After Wang Dengfeng was sacked, netizens exposed Wang Dengfeng’s scandal: “It is the one who invested tens of billions in campus football, and made a mess of campus football, the one who claims to have 5,500 children playing football.”​”Wang Dengfeng started to manage it in 15 years For campus football, the state allocated a total of nearly 20 billion funds for campus football from 2015 to 2018, not counting the funding for these years! The result? Campus football became a mess… Tens of billions were in vain! Damn! One Check to the end! Can’t let a moth go! ​”

On the eve of his fall, Wang Dengfeng said in an interview that there are currently more than 30,000 campus football schools in China, and 55 million students participate in football. But netizens expressed disbelief.

In addition, the WeChat public account “Chang’an Street Governor” of “Beijing Daily” reported on February 16 that Wang Dengfeng served as the vice chairman of the tenth Chinese Football Association from 2014 to 2019.

Recently, there has been a storm of purges in the Chinese football world. After the investigation of the former national football team Li Tie, many people from the Football Association have been investigated one after another, such as Chen Yongliang, the executive deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association and the head of the national team management department. Liu Yi, member of the executive committee and former secretary-general.

The latest report and investigation shows that on February 14, Chen Xuyuan, chairman of the Chinese Football Association and deputy secretary of the party committee, was investigated. Chen Xuyuan used to be the party secretary, president and chairman of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., and was transferred to the chairman of the Chinese Football Association in August 2019.

