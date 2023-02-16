Under the AIGC upsurge, many people are working hard to study how to use this new technology. The latest publication is a team from the School of Information Technology, University of Copenhagen. They used the fine-tuned GPT-2 large-scale language model to develop a set of AI models that can randomly generate Nintendo game “Super Mario Bros.” “, so that players can’t see the princess until the end of time…

The research team claims that MarioGPT is the first model to generate levels from text. What it uses is not the GPT-3 model used by the conversational AI ChatGPT that everyone has been playing recently, but the fine-tuned GPT-2 model, which can understand the levels described by humans in natural language, and generate a variety of bamboo in a controllable way. Various Super Mario levels solve the bottleneck of previous PCG technology (Procedural Content Generation).

The usage of MarioGPT is similar to that of general image generation AI, but there is no user friendly input interface, and words need to be inserted into the code. For example, users only need to enter “many pipes, many enemies, little blocks, low elevation”, and MarioGPT will generate a text file representing the layout of the level components. The text file is marked in the format of The VGLC (Video Game Level Corpus). The researchers also provided a viewing program, which can be imported into the generated text file to generate a full-scale image of the level.

The researchers showed a video of another AI playing levels generated by MarioGPT and found that AI players could complete 90% of the levels.

AI players play levels generated by MarioGPT in the video

The research team also combined MarioGPT with the novelty search (Novelty Search) algorithm, so that it can generate more types of levels according to different play style dynamics such as player paths, and generate more different types of content in an open ending way, and even It’s a never-ending level.

The research team put MarioGPT on the GitHub platform, and interested readers only need toInstall Python 3.8 on your computer or above version, you can import the MarioGPT package through the Python package management program pypi, or directly use the source code.

Install MarioGPT:

pip install mario-gpt

Although MarioGPT is only an early version and is purely experimental, I believe it will not be long before AIGC technology is used to generate levels, and even AI to control NPC conversations will become a new tool in the game industry.