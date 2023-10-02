Home » Federal Cabinet passes Hospital Transparency Act
Federal Cabinet passes Hospital Transparency Act

The Hospital Transparency Act is an important part of our hospital reform. Patients have a right to know what clinics are doing. With the interactive hospital atlas, we make the quality of hospitals more transparent and thus strengthen patients’ individual decisions.

More transparency is overdue and will help hospitals and patients alike. Everywhere in Germany, nurses and doctors do a fantastic job. However, not everyone can do everything. Specialization saves lives. This is how we ensure a high level of quality inpatient care in Germany.

