The Milleproroghe extends the life of 4.0 investments

The text provides for until 30 November 2023 to make the investments already declared by 31 December 2022, on the basis of the concessions provided for last year. As Il Sole24Ore explains, theo postponement of terms concerns both tangible goods 4.0 and ordinary tangible and intangible ones. Provided you have signed the order and paid a 20% deposit by the end of 2022.

For companies that have paid a deposit of less than 20% for material capital goods “with the characteristics of annex A) to law 232/2016, they can take advantage of the tax credit provided for by paragraph 1057 of law 178/2020 if they make the purchase by 30 November 2023” as the Confindustria newspaper explains.

“For these assets, the amount of the tax credit is equal to 40% for total costs up to 2.5 million, 20% for costs falling in the bracket between 2.5 and 10 million and 10% for those of the bracket between 10 and 20 million. The amounts to be considered include, in addition to the investments of this 11-month queue of 2023, those already made during 2022” specifies the newspaper.

Longer times also for other types of investment

The deadline for completing investments in non-4.0 tangible and intangible assets envisaged by paragraph 1055 of law 178/2020 has also been postponed to 30 November 2023, if they have been “booked” by 31 December 2022 benefiting from a 6% tax credit. An advantage that it will no longer be possible to exploit in 2023.

No change in the Milleproroghe for the tax credit on investments in intangible assets with 4.0 characteristics. For bookings made by 31 December 2022, the deadline of 30 June 2023 remains to make the purchase by taking advantage of the tax credit increased to 50% established by Legislative Decree 50/2022, instead of the 20%.

