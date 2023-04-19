Home » Investments in start-ups down by 63% in Italy
Investments in start-ups down by 63% in Italy

Investments in start-ups down by 63% in Italy

The global slowdown in investments in start-ups is also affecting Italy. In the first quarter of the year there was a decrease in the amount invested by both domestic and foreign operators in Italian start-ups of 63% to 160 million, compared to 420 million in the same period of 2022. The number of operations also decreased: 49 deals, down 47% from 93 in the first quarter of last year.

The picture emerges from the quarterly update to March 2023 of the Research Report…

