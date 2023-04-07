Home Business Investopia, the Davos of the Middle East in Milan on May 19th
In Milan the first edition of Investopia, the Davos of the Middle East

The first European edition of Investopia, the platform of global investment, which aims to be the Davos of the Middle East, launched by the UAE Government in 2021, ed Efg Consultinga strategic consulting firm with a focus on Middle Eastern countries.

Among the topics on which this European edition will focus are the new models of FamilyBusiness, Investments for growth between responsibility and sustainability and the new investment trends in the world of luxury.

An opportunity for the financial world

“The look we adopted in choosing the thematic areas was certainly focused on global trends- he said Giovanni Bozzetti president of Efg Consulting– Investopia wants to represent an opportunity for the financial and business world to evaluate new investment trends and new business opportunities together”.

At the event, as well as a large group of speakers and the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgettiwill participate Abdulla Bin Touq Al MarriUAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia.

“In this way, a greater number of Italian companies – added Bozzetti – he will be able to open up to new investment proposals, dialogue with the most important leaders in the sector and increase his skills and knowledge”. The goal is to offer a unique platform of its kind that will offer all leaders the opportunity to open their business vision towards new realities such as that of United Arab Emiratesoriented towards becoming the new global business centre.

