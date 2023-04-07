Home Health Capital gains Lazio, Rome and Salernitana, Tivoli investigation documents will be sent to the FIGC
Capital gains Lazio, Rome and Salernitana, Tivoli investigation documents will be sent to the FIGC

Public prosecutor Tivoli will send documents to the FIGC prosecutor

The atti of the investigation of Attorney’s Office of Tivoli on the sale of players between Lazio and Salernitana, will be sent to the FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné. In the proceeding they result investigate seven people, including the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito and the sporting director of the biancoceleste club, Igli Tare. Under the lens of the magistrates of Tivoli, who have entrusted the investigations to the Guardia di Finanza, there are seven operations of players between the two clubs: Sprocati, Casasola, Marino, Cicerelli, Novella, Morrone and Akpa Akpro.

