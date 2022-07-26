Home Business iPhone 14 or all series 6GB RAM: Pro/Pro Max upgrade LPDDR5 memory_Series_Apple_Plus
Business

iPhone 14 or all series 6GB RAM: Pro/Pro Max upgrade LPDDR5 memory_Series_Apple_Plus

by admin
iPhone 14 or all series 6GB RAM: Pro/Pro Max upgrade LPDDR5 memory_Series_Apple_Plus

Original title: iPhone 14 or full 6GB RAM: Pro/Pro Max upgrades LPDDR5 memory

The current iPhone 13 series, the 13/13 mini is equipped with 4GB LPDDR4X memory, and the 13 Pro/13 Pro Max is equipped with 6GB LPDDR4X memory. It is said that Apple did not upgrade LPDDR5 because the A15 was not designed to support it.

However, this situation is expected to change on the iPhone 14 series. The latest news is that the iPhone 14 series will provide 6GB RAM, but only the 14 Pro/Pro Max is LPDDR5, while the 14/14 Plus is still LPDDR4X.

It is quite reasonable, after all, only the Pro will be upgraded to the A16 processor, and the 14/14 Plus is still A15. Even if you want to use LPDDR5, you are powerless. Anyway, the capacity has been increased this time, and the running speed and multitasking will be smoother.

In addition, the current iPhone 14 series has entered an intensive production and stocking stage, and three head memory manufacturers, Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron, have received considerable 6GB RAM orders from Apple.

Of course, you generally don’t need to worry about hardware parameters when purchasing an Apple mobile phone, so even though there will be significant differences in hardware, including appearance, between Pro and non-Pro this year, what affects consumers’ decision-making is actually the budget geometry.

Source: Fast TechnologyReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Consumption, home automation and smart appliances allow you...

Borsa Milano closed weak at -1%, new historical...

Piaggio Aero, “decision on the sale before the...

Inps: the redundancy fund can be activated against...

Gas: Medea (Italgas Group) becomes a shareholder with...

WDW 2022, the Ducati weekend reaches 80,000 admissions

The Brenner tunnel accelerates, a thousand Italian companies...

Bonus 200 euros: this is what retirees need...

Aoxiang Pharmaceutical: The new crown oral drug is...

UNC: with VAT stop on food products, spending...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy