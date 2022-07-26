Original title: iPhone 14 or full 6GB RAM: Pro/Pro Max upgrades LPDDR5 memory

The current iPhone 13 series, the 13/13 mini is equipped with 4GB LPDDR4X memory, and the 13 Pro/13 Pro Max is equipped with 6GB LPDDR4X memory. It is said that Apple did not upgrade LPDDR5 because the A15 was not designed to support it.

However, this situation is expected to change on the iPhone 14 series. The latest news is that the iPhone 14 series will provide 6GB RAM, but only the 14 Pro/Pro Max is LPDDR5, while the 14/14 Plus is still LPDDR4X.

It is quite reasonable, after all, only the Pro will be upgraded to the A16 processor, and the 14/14 Plus is still A15. Even if you want to use LPDDR5, you are powerless. Anyway, the capacity has been increased this time, and the running speed and multitasking will be smoother.

In addition, the current iPhone 14 series has entered an intensive production and stocking stage, and three head memory manufacturers, Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron, have received considerable 6GB RAM orders from Apple.

Of course, you generally don’t need to worry about hardware parameters when purchasing an Apple mobile phone, so even though there will be significant differences in hardware, including appearance, between Pro and non-Pro this year, what affects consumers’ decision-making is actually the budget geometry.

