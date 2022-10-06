Home Business iPhone 14 Plus is about to go on sale from 6999 yuan, and the depreciation rate is the highest on record-Apple iPhone
The National Day holiday is coming to an end in a blink of an eye. October 7 the day after tomorrow is the last day of the holiday, and it is also the launch date of the iPhone 14 Plus. According to the previous management, the first batch of users who participated in the iPhone 14 Plus pre-order will receive express information today and tomorrow.You can receive the new machine as soon as the morning of October 7th.

It should be noted that the Plus version of 6999 yuan has been controversial since its release.

According to the depreciation rate of the average redemption value of more than 40 recyclers analyzed by research institute SellCell, compared with the same period last year, the depreciation rate of iPhone 14 is more than twice that of iPhone 13.

Among them, the iPhone 14 Plus is the least optimistic model, with an expected depreciation rate of 38.6%, the highest in the past two years.

This is mainly because the configuration and price are not balanced. The configuration of the iPhone 14 Plus is basically the same as that of the iPhone 14, and there is no gap between the iPhone 14 Plus and the previous generation, but the screen is slightly larger, but the price starting from 6999 yuan is close to the iPhone 13 Pro.

The price difference is less than 500 yuan, in exchange for an adaptive 120Hz high-brush screen, the same A15 chip, a stronger three-camera system, a more textured stainless steel + AG matte body, and so on.

See also  Telecom Italia: CDP inclined to postpone the offer for the single network to the end of the month

Relatively speaking, the iPhone 13 Pro with a price of less than 7500 on the third-party platform is obviously a better choice.

