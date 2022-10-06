Compared to the Olympics before the three-year hiatus, there have been several major differences at the Cologne International Games Show in the past, one of which has been the increase in the number of interesting virtual reality games. At Gamereactor, we’ve talked about fast-travel games, Dark Ramp or Hellsweeper, not to mention Cosmonious High or The Last Worker, but today we wanted to focus on the game we’ve spent more time with: Hubris, by Cyborn.

“We’re trying to make a game that’s accessible to a wide audience, but still appeals to people who are familiar with VR and are looking for a big VR game,” says engine engineer Wouter Beert in the video below, “so we’re starting from this action-adventure genre. The game starts off with a lot of platforming and of course a really good narrative to keep it all together, and as the game progresses you’ll get more and more challenges just as you experience new and beautiful worlds.

Arrogance is fun in terms of visual fidelity, few immersive details (like bumps on the floor, face models or how it prevents graphic clipping) and the variety of but not too tense types of action it offers, including shooting, Climb or explore and handle different objects. Think Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy matches Lone Echo II.

Although we are playing in the video Oculus Quest 2, but it’s in PC VR (Rift) mode, as the game will release “for all major headsets” on desktop VR first before the end of the year. After that, the developers “will invest some time into the Quest 2 port,” however, given the recommended specs, it won’t make it into Sony’s PS4’s older generation of VR, as the PlayStation port will be “exclusively for PS VR2’s PS5.”

The game will be Cyborn’s first foray into the new sci-fi transmedia saga, and in its “sizable story,” you take on the role of a recruit sent by Triple-O to find Agent Cyanha in a twin plant system. Its activities will last about four to five hours.