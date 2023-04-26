avahi at risk: new security hole! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for avahi. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for avahi on April 25th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the open source product avahi are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: RedHat Bugzilla (Status: 04/24/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for avahi – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

avahi Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Avahi is the implementation of a Technology for networking devices in a local network without having to configure them manually.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in avahi to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-1981.

Systems affected by the avahi vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source avahi (cpe:/a:avahi:avahi)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

RedHat Bugzilla from 2023-04-24 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2185911

SuSE Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2023:1956-1 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014559.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for avahi. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/25/2023 – Initial version

