Five programs now essential for a Mac in 2023

After discovering how to speed up Mac startup, we now offer you another essential guide to take full advantage of Apple machines. Specifically, we will focus on the five must-have programs on Macto be added to the already large group of pre-installed apps developed by Apple.

Let’s start with the web browser. As any macOS user will know, Apple uses Safari as the default browser for Macs and Macbooks. In our guide to the four alternative browsers to Safari to try on Mac, we have presented you with several alternatives to the service pre-installed by Apple on its desktops and laptops: having to narrow down the choice to just one program, however, we can only advise you Google Chromewhich on the other hand represents the choice of most users on Mac as on Windows PC.

Moving to the productivity sector, however, often Keynote, Numbers and Pages are not enough, or are simply not suited to the job at hand. Also, when you need to collaborate on the same documents with Windows users, the Cupertino apps can be a serious problem. For this, our advice is to install the Office suite on your Mac, at least in version free for viewing files.

Another pre-installed (and often little used) app on the Mac is Notes, which allows you to collect quick memos and reminders to then synchronize with your other iDevices. There “enhanced” version of Note is Bear, perfect app for journalists, writers, university students and, in general, for anyone who needs to make notes, write texts and take notes regardless of text formatting problems. The app also has a version freeand can be downloaded from the Apple app store.

Per keep tabs on Mac storagethe advice we give you is to install DaisyDisk, a very handy utility that has both a free and a paid version (9.99 Euros forever: no monthly or annual subscriptions) and which allows you to analyze down to the smallest detail the memory of your Mac and free it up on the fly. The app is very fast and has aextremely pleasant graphical interface and intuitive.

The ultimate must-have app for your Mac is a good cloud storage serviceperhaps to be combined with that offered by iCloud: we, for example, use iCloud synchronization for all files saved on Mac, iPad and iPhone (including photos, emails, contacts and calendars), but as an added level of security we also use the synchronization of OneDrive for our most important documents. If you plan to purchase a Microsoft Office license, you will always have 1 TB of OneDrive space included. If, on the other hand, you don’t need to use Word, Powerpoint and Excel, you simply can rivolgervi a Google Drive o Dropboxwhose free versions are more complete than that of the cloud storage di Microsoft.

