Following Apple’s announcement that it will hold a launch event on Wednesday, September 7, several supposedly leaked information from Asia showed off the iPhone 14 Pro’s display punch-hole and status bar items.Twitter user “DuanRui” today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, including one that appears to show a close-up of the iPhone 14 Pro’s “pill and punch” TrueDepth camera module punch hole, which is expected to replace the cutout There are bangs that have been used for many years at the top of the iPhone screen.

For reference, another Twitter leaker, “Ice Universe,” shared a front-facing image of the iPhone 14 Pro model earlier today, but of course this image just shows how the internal components are placed, and it won’t be the final form in appearance.

Meanwhile, leaker “ShrimpApplePro” shared a supposedly screenshot from the iPhone 14 Pro Max that overlaps the same screenshot from the iPhone 13 Pro Max to show how Apple allegedly plans to zoom in and resize the status bar item to match the new The “Pill and Punch” TrueDepth camera array design.

Another purported screenshot from ShrimpApplePro shows how the entire status bar is arranged on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the cellular signal, Wi-Fi, and battery indicators slightly down and to the right.

The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to retain the notch used in the iPhone 13 series, and the “pill and punch” is one of the main selling points of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The devices are also expected to feature an A16 chip, always-on displays, 48-megapixel wide-angle cameras, and more.

