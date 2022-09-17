On September 16, the iPhone 14 series officially went on sale, and the annual queue scene was still staged in Apple stores. But compared to the highlight moment when people lined up all night to buy, today’s queuing scene seems deserted.

Jiemian News conducted on-site investigations at many Apple retail stores in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen today. There are queues in stores in all cities, and the largest store in Shenzhen has about 200 people queuing. As before, the “scalpers” squatted in front of the door with their cash in hand, becoming a sight to behold.

In terms of price, compared with the high premium of 4,000 yuan the day before the release, the scalper price of the iPhone 14 has cooled down, and the price increase is only a few hundred to 1,500 yuan.

In front of the Apple store in Yitian Holiday Plaza, the following pictures were taken by Jiemian journalists. The scalpers squatting outside the store.

At 11 a.m., there was a long queue at the entrance of the Apple store in Yitian Holiday Plaza, Shenzhen. The crowd circled the fence several times, extending from the store entrance to the center of the mall. It was estimated that there were about 200 people. In order to maintain order, Apple retail staff shuttled through the queue to answer questions and communicate with consumers. The clerk said that the iPhone 14 models in the store are currently in stock and can be purchased offline, but the hot-selling Pro and Pro Max models are currently out of stock, and only accept appointments for pickup today.

The temperature was as high as 35 degrees that day, and there were still many scalpers in the outdoor plaza outside the store. They were either squatting or sitting, carrying multiple apple packaging bags, selling the goods with a price increase to passers-by, or buying back at a price increase from consumers who picked up the goods. Jiemian journalists saw at the scene that some consumers “changed hands” at the scalper after they walked out of the store.

In terms of price, today’s scalper’s price has cooled down compared to the price before the sale: the most popular Pro Max model repurchase price is 1,000 yuan plus the original price, and the selling price is 1,500 yuan; Pro model repurchase plus 800 yuan yuan, sell plus 1000 yuan.

Wujiaochang store, there is no need to queue at the door. Huanmao iapm shop, a passerby who has gained a lot. The iapm store is very lively.

There are 7 Apple-directed retail stores in Shanghai. Jiemian News visited the iapm in the city center and the Wujiaochang store a little further away. Perhaps it was because it was already afternoon, and neither of the two stores needed to queue up. They only diverted at the entrance according to the purpose of experience and delivery. It is understood that there were small queues in Shanghai Apple stores when they opened for business in the morning.

In terms of price, the Shanghai store also does not have Pro and Pro Max in stock. The premium of on-site scalpers is comparable to that of Shenzhen. The Pro model is slightly higher, and the price increase is around 1,200 yuan.

The entrance of Beijing Sanlitun store.

Also in the afternoon, there were still dozens of consumers queuing at the entrance of the Sanlitun Apple retail store in Beijing.

In terms of stocking, the clerk said that there is a small amount of iPhone 14 available for direct purchase, while Pro and Pro Max are also out of stock, and the in-store arrival may have to wait until October or even late November. Among them, the 512GB and 1TB memory versions of Pro Max have the longest waiting time. long.

A scalper outside the store said that the purple version of the iPhone is very popular, and the price is one to two hundred yuan higher than the non-purple version. The premium of each model is between 600-1500 yuan, and the Pro Max has the highest premium.

(Interface journalists Zhang Mengyue, Li Biao, She Xiaochen, and Cheng Lu also contributed to this article.)

Source: Interface News

Related hot word search: