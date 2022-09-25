Original title: iPhone 14 series sales exposure: Standard version fell, Pro series increased significantly

This time, Apple launched four new models, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to official news, the three new models of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max were officially released on September 16, and the new iPhone 14 Plus model will be officially released on October 7.

Although the launch time of the new phone is different, shortly after the official release of the iPhone 14 series, Apple opened new product pre-orders and obtained good sales feedback.

A related report from Sina Technology shows, “Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 series are also hot this year. On the evening of September 9, due to too many people snapping up the first batch of models, Apple’s official website was once paralyzed. The iPhone 14 Pro model is the most popular, except for the battery pack. The merchant platform was out of stock in just a few minutes, and after half an hour, the official website was almost out of stock, and the delivery time was already scheduled for late October.”

Now, with the official launch of multiple versions of the iPhone 14 series, the specific pre-sale and sales performance of the new iPhone series have also been exposed.

A new report from Securities Times e Company mentioned, “According to Sandalwood e-commerce market monitoring data, the 7-day pre-sale sales of the iPhone 14 series on Tmall platform increased by 7% compared with the 7-day pre-sale of the iPhone 13 series. Sales increased by 17% year-on-year; in terms of pre-sale sales by version, the pre-sale volume of the standard series decreased by 70% year-on-year, and the pre-sale volume of the Pro series increased by 56% year-on-year.”

At the same time, the report also mentioned, "As of September 19, the cumulative sales of the iPhone 14 series on the Tmall platform decreased by 6% compared with the same period of the iPhone 13 series, and the sales increased by 4% year-on-year; Look, the standard series sales are down 71% year-on-year, and the Pro series sales are up 38% year-on-year." Combining this data, in the new iPhone 14 series, the sales of the Pro series are significantly better than the standard version, whether it is pre-sale or actual sales. Compared with the same period last year, this year's iPhone 14 series is obviously less attractive than the standard version, and sales are weak, with a year-on-year decline of even 70%. According to a recent report from Sina Technology, "According to media reports, due to the lower-than-expected sales of the iPhone 14, Foxconn in Zhengzhou dismantled part of the iPhone 14 production line. On September 23, Foxconn insiders revealed that some iPhone 14 production lines were upgraded to production. The iPhone 14 Pro series models have little impact on production, and Foxconn's Shenzhen and Zhengzhou factories are currently booming. Foxconn is the largest contract manufacturer for the iPhone 14 series, accounting for about 70% of the overall contract manufacturing of the iPhone 14 series. The main foundry of high-end iPhone 14 Pro series models." At the same time, a forecast by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned that the iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to account for 65% of the overall iPhone 14 series shipments after the production line switch. Among them, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most popular model in the series. On this basis, in terms of the performance of the entire series, it seems that sales of the iPhone 14 series have increased both in pre-sale and actual sales. This should be mainly due to the overall upgrade of iPhone products and the widening of the specification differences between different versions, making many users choose products with higher positioning in the purchase series. The current news shows that Apple seems to intend to continue this differentiated version scheme in other subsequent iterative iPhone models.

