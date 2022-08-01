New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

According to the previous situation of Apple’s new phone conference, Apple will hold a conference in September and launch the iPhone 14 series. As the press conference approaches, the configuration information of the iPhone 14 series has been continuously exposed, and the configuration information of the iPhone 14 has been on the hot search several times in the past few days. Recently, a blogger broke the news about the material of the screen panel of the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 series leaks

According to mobile phone China, according to previous information, the iPhone 14 series will cancel the mini model and add the 14 Plus model. The blogger said that the screen panels of the new iPhone 14 series will be provided by Samsung Display and LG. Samsung Display will provide M11 OLED displays for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will use M12 OLED displays.

iPhone 14 series screen panel

It is reported that the M12 panel is a new type of panel that Samsung’s own flagships have not used, and the iPhone 14 Pro series will be the first mobile phone equipped with an M12 panel. Meanwhile, Samsung will enable the panel in the S23 Ultra.

LG, on the other hand, will supply OLED displays code-named RS-L material for the iPhone 14 series. It is worth mentioning that BOE, which supplied screen panels for the iPhone 13 series last year, has not yet determined whether it will also supply screen panels for the Apple iPhone 14 series.