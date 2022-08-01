France – Bakel’s authoritative market for some time – in the second half of the year will become the protagonist of an intense communication activity that will leverage on Le Bon Marché, a significant reality of international luxury shopping.

Scent Company, a leading player in the world of customized fragrances for over 20 years, author in the marketing segment of the experiential aspect, such as the olfactory one, has confirmed a strategic collaboration with the group starting from the first half of 2022.

«We recorded sustained growth in the first half of 2022 in all the businesses of the group compared to the same period of the previous year – confirms Pierpaolo Manes, CEO of the group -. Both commercial and profit macro-indicators suggest positive data for the end of 2022. Although the first months of the current year were characterized by global macroeconomic uncertainties that partially slowed down some markets, we are confident in a realignment in the coming months ” .

«As regards the companies of the group – concludes the CEO -, Culti Milano is experiencing a moment of great interest and expansion, especially on international markets. In the second half of the year, the two new international Culti Houses will be inaugurated: Hong Kong and Kuwait City, the result of the implementation of a long-term plan of the brand capable of consolidating its presence on international markets. Scent Company with synergistic formulas has consolidated collaborations with the olfactory division of Culti Milano, capitalizing on the great know-how of the brand in terms of fragrances. Bakel, holder of the Cosmofarma 2022 Innovation Research Award, is recognized as a skincare brand in which research, efficacy, sustainability and safety materialize for an innovative cosmetic forerunner of the clean phenomenon, values ​​that allow us to conquer new markets with commercial strategies Dtc “.

Culti Milano has recently inaugurated the new Milan headquarters, built in a new generation area: a multifunctional space that houses the commercial and administrative offices of the group leader, confirming that the world of fragrances, wellness and beauty was born from Milan to expand on new markets.