That’s right, the iPhone 15 Pro is no accident——Switch to a USB-C port, a more raised camera, and narrower bezels.

Recently, 9to5mac released a set of exclusive renderings of the iPhone 15 Pro. The rendering is said to be based on a CAD model file provided by the case manufacturer, which was provided by Apple to the Asian factory so that the new phone’s protective case can be prepared before the new phone’s release in the fall.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro CAD

The CAD comparison with the iPhone 14 Pro shows that the front face of the iPhone 15 Pro is basically similar to the former,The most obvious change is that the frame is narrower, and the higher screen ratio brings a better visual perception. Therefore, in the case of the same 6.1 inches, its body size is smaller.

The Living Island is still there, with little change in size.

USB C port for iPhone 15 Pro

The biggest change is the switch from Lightning to USB-C. It also marks the end of the Lightning connector, which Apple has been using since 2012.

Can Apple and Android share the same cable in the future? Don’t think about it.

According to Apple’s habit, Apple’s C port will not be compatible with the existing Android C port.Apple will make its own agreement, and some functions require MFi-certified cables to be used. Naturally, the huge profits brought by the huge licensing fees are behind it.

Some changes to the volume keys and mute switch can be seen on the side of the phone. The volume keys look more like capacitive buttons, possibly doing away with physical keys. The mute switch has also been redesigned to be smaller.

The rear camera module of the phone is also significantly thicker, which also indicates that Apple will upgrade the imaging system with new sensors and lenses.

Another small change is the edge curvature of the fuselage glass and metal middle frame. The glass is slightly curved at the edge to form a more seamless transition with the middle frame.

The midframe itself is also more curved than before, similar to the design of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro as well as the new M2 MacBook Air.This makes the phone more comfortable to hold and less prone to accidental touches.

With “so many” changes, how much do you think the iPhone 15 series will sell for?