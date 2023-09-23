Home » iPhone 15 Series Officially on Sale: Pro Version and Apple’s Technological Breakthroughs Take Center Stage
Kuai Technology: iPhone 15 Series Officially on Sale, Pro Max Version in High Demand

September 23, [City, Country] – The much-anticipated iPhone 15 series has officially hit the stores, as reported by Kuai Technology. On the launch day, eager customers formed a long queue outside the store, eagerly awaiting its opening at 8 o’clock.

Judging from the sales situation, the Pro series seems to be the popular choice among consumers, especially the Pro Max version. Orders for this version are currently facing an estimated delivery time of November 14th at the earliest, indicating high demand.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, expressed his delight at the successful launch of the iPhone 15 series, along with the new Apple Watch and new AirPods in China. In a message, he emphasized their increased importance, stating they have “never been as indispensable as they are now.”

Although the iPhone 15 Pro may not seem drastically different from its predecessors, it represents the pinnacle of the current mobile phone industry, showcasing Apple’s cutting-edge mass-produced technology.

The device stands out with its use of titanium alloy material, ensuring durability while significantly reducing weight. Both the Pro and Pro Max versions are approximately 20g lighter than their predecessors. In fact, the smaller-sized Pro version weighs an impressive 187g, making it the lightest top flagship currently available in the market.

For imaging enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces a groundbreaking feature – a 5x periscope telephoto lens. With a quadruple prism design, it boasts seven focal lengths ranging from macro to 120mm. This puts it on par with the top flagships in the Android market.

Powering the iPhone 15 Pro is the revolutionary A17 Pro chip, built on a 3nm process and containing a staggering 19 billion transistors. Offering a 20% improvement in GPU performance and hardware-level ray tracing support, this chip can even run console games directly. Popular titles like “Resident Evil 4” and “Assassin’s Creed: Phantom” are among those expected to be ported.

Another notable change in the iPhone 15 series is the replacement of the Lightning port with a USB-C interface. This not only supports USB 3 but also enables a transmission speed of up to 10Gbps.

As the iPhone 15 series continues to sell out rapidly, enthusiasts and technology aficionados eagerly await what this next-generation device holds. With its innovative features and improved performance, it is set to make a lasting impact on the mobile phone industry.

