Original title: After two years, the front is hard! The iPhone 14 will be released at the same time as the Huawei Mate 50

The mobile phone circle will be particularly lively in September this year. The Huawei Mate 50 series, which debuted after two years, will stage a head-to-head contest with the iPhone 14 series.

Apple’s internal documents show that the iPhone 14 series originally scheduled to be released on September 13 will be released ahead of schedule on September 6. Coincidentally, it is reported that the Huawei Mate 50 series will be released on September 7, which means that the mobile phone will be released on September 7. The two most competitive brands in the world will release their flagships at the same time.

Previously, the Huawei Mate 50 series has been announced on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The models are BNE-AL00, DCO-AL00, and CET-AL00, which correspond to the three models of Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS.

According to the digital blogger “The factory manager is classmate Guan”, the Huawei Mate 50 series will start pre-heating at the end of this month, and the first wave of material exposure will start at the end of the month at the earliest, and a large-scale warm-up will be carried out at the beginning of next month.

The blogger pointed out that the Mate 50 series is not weaker than Apple in terms of overall design, texture, feel, camera experience, system-side experience, and multi-device interaction experience, and even multi-device collaborative interaction is crushing for Apple. .

It is worth mentioning that the official version of Harmony OS 3.0 launched by Huawei Mate 50 series has an emergency mode after the battery is exhausted, which supports calls, text messages and scan functions.

To put it simply, this mode can play a role in communication even when the mobile phone prompts that the battery is exhausted, or the mobile phone is powered off, scan the code to borrow a power bank, and so on.

