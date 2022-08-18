Home Business iPhone14 will be released at the same time as Huawei Mate50_iPhone14 will be released at the same time as Huawei Mate50_Series_Mobile Phone
Business

iPhone14 will be released at the same time as Huawei Mate50_iPhone14 will be released at the same time as Huawei Mate50_Series_Mobile Phone

by admin
iPhone14 will be released at the same time as Huawei Mate50_iPhone14 will be released at the same time as Huawei Mate50_Series_Mobile Phone

Original title: iPhone 14 will be released at the same time as Huawei Mate50

Original title: After two years, the front is hard! The iPhone 14 will be released at the same time as the Huawei Mate 50

The mobile phone circle will be particularly lively in September this year. The Huawei Mate 50 series, which debuted after two years, will stage a head-to-head contest with the iPhone 14 series.

Apple’s internal documents show that the iPhone 14 series originally scheduled to be released on September 13 will be released ahead of schedule on September 6. Coincidentally, it is reported that the Huawei Mate 50 series will be released on September 7, which means that the mobile phone will be released on September 7. The two most competitive brands in the world will release their flagships at the same time.

Previously, the Huawei Mate 50 series has been announced on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The models are BNE-AL00, DCO-AL00, and CET-AL00, which correspond to the three models of Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS.

According to the digital blogger “The factory manager is classmate Guan”, the Huawei Mate 50 series will start pre-heating at the end of this month, and the first wave of material exposure will start at the end of the month at the earliest, and a large-scale warm-up will be carried out at the beginning of next month.

The blogger pointed out that the Mate 50 series is not weaker than Apple in terms of overall design, texture, feel, camera experience, system-side experience, and multi-device interaction experience, and even multi-device collaborative interaction is crushing for Apple. .

See also  The 'tech' minister's plan to beat Putin: "They kill our children, now we kill their accounts"

It is worth mentioning that the official version of Harmony OS 3.0 launched by Huawei Mate 50 series has an emergency mode after the battery is exhausted, which supports calls, text messages and scan functions.

To put it simply, this mode can play a role in communication even when the mobile phone prompts that the battery is exhausted, or the mobile phone is powered off, scan the code to borrow a power bank, and so on.

(Drive House)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Student rentals will be more expensive due to...

STM, positive stock on the stock market: Equita...

Great Wall Macro | Policy Interest Rate Cut...

Funds for the conquest of Italian laser machines:...

One of the main reasons for the early...

Novergia: central bank raises rates by 50 basis...

Дүɱ óѹӴ_йҾŻ

New Porsche 911 Gt3 RS: all there is...

From 4499 or 4499, the configuration diagram of...

The stock exchanges today, August 18th. Mixed price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy