Ipo Ferretti, yachts arrive on the stock exchange. For sale 26-28% of the capital

Ferretti, Alberto Galassi’s group and the negotiations in Milan

The yacht of luxury arrive in Piazza Affari. The group Ferretti accelerates on the dual listing in Milan, thanks to the go-ahead from the Italian Stock Exchange. The start of the offer period for the IPO – according to Milano Finanza – is scheduled for 21 June and will end on 22 June 2023, subject to extension or early termination which will be announced by means of a notice published on the company’s website. Lightning offer which will thus allow the group led by the CEO Alberto Galassi to start negotiations in Milan, next Tuesday, on June 27th 2023.

The offer – continues Milano Finanza – will consist in about 26.1% of the share capital of society. In the event of the sale of all the shares on offer and failure to exercise the Over-Allotment, the shares on offer will constitute approximately 26.1% of the Company’s share capital. It is expected that Ferretti International Holding will grant a UniCredit (as stabilization manager) on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, an option to purchase additional actions at the offer price. In the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the shares on offer will be about 28.7% of the capital.

