Live Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, playoff final: follow game 6 LIVE

BOLOGNA – The power of Bologna e Olympia Milan are ready to challenge each other in a fiery we are 6 Of championship final which may already be decisive for the assignment of the title of champion of Italy: the black and whites of coach Scariolo are forced to win on the parquet friend of the ‘Segafredo Arena‘ to defer any speech to we are 7. The red and whites of coach Messina instead they are just one win away from tricolor of the third star. Ball of two at the o’clock 20:30. Follow the match live.

22:04

Virtus-Olimpia 67-59: the fourth and final period begins

The last and decisive part of the match opens with the wet powders of the two attacks that don’t score in the first 2′ of the game.

22:01

Virtus-Olimpia 67-59: the third period ends

The ‘Vu-Nere‘ they close the third set with an eight length lead thanks to the basket under the planks by Jaiteh. For the bianconeri two players in double figures with Hackett e Shengelia at 10 points.

21:58

Virtus-Olimpia 65-57: Ojeleye leads his team

The bianconeri are back on +8 thanks to an own basket by Hall (unlucky to rebound) and with the 2/2 time trial stopped by nail polish.

21:55

Virtus-Olimpia 60-57: red and white at -3

L’Olympiad score three free throws with Baron and then complete the partial of 6-0 con Baron: one possession divides the two quintets.

21:53

Virtus-Olimpia 60-51: Abass signs the new +9

The ‘Vu-Blacks’ first throw away two comfortable points with the stopwatch stopped with Cordinier and then recover them immediately with the 2/2 of Abass.

21:50

Virtus-Olimpia 58-51: how many mistakes in the two halves

Confusion into attack for both teams. The players refuse comfortable shootslose simple balls and lower theirs completion rates.

21:47

Virtus-Olimpia 58-51: Baron from the arc, -7 Milan

Redo below Milano with the triple of Baron on assist of Hines.

21:40

Virtus-Olimpia 56-46, double digit lead for the bianconeri

Action show by Hackett: salta Shields in one against one and supports the +10 of the ‘Vu-Nere’ to the basket. Messinaenraged, calls time out.

21:37

Virtus-Olimpia 54-46: Belinelli from three!

Assist the Hacketttriple of Belinelli: Virtus is back on +8.

21:33

Virtus-Olimpia 49-43, the third quarter is underway

Start on partial third of the match with the throw-in by the ‘Vu-Nere‘, avanti 49-43.

21:19

Virtus-Olimpia 49-43: the first half ends

The ‘Vu-Nere‘ go to the long break ahead of six lengths. Among the black and white ranks 8 points Hackett e 7 di Cordinier; the top scorer of the match is instead Melli, author of 11 points so far. Good for Milano Also Datome e Voigtmannon the scoresheet with 9 and 8 points respectively.

21:16

Virtus-Olimpia 47-43: triples from Melli and Shields

The two conclusions from the distance of the ex Fenerbahce and of the ex Trento they report below Milano. Now it is scario to call time out.

21:12

Virtus-Olimpia 45-37: Cordinier signs the +8

Hackett mark the 42-37 and then the Frenchman blows up the Segafredo Arena with a triple on the break. Messina call time out immediately. Maximum advantage Virtus on +8 in this second quarter!

21:08

Virtus-Olimpia 40-35: Ojeleye from three!

The wing born in 1994 marks the second triple of his game then he misses the third one that splinters the iron. Virtus a +5.

21:03

Virtus-Olimpia 35-30: technical foul by Teodosic

Technical foul for Teodosic who tries to steal the ball a Shields: the attempt is however punished by the referee Paternico with a foul. The Serb protests vigorously and is punished.

21:00

Virtus-Olympia 34-30: Teodosic chiama, Napier risponde

Il Serbian scores and inspires teammates, imitated by the American of Milano who keeps his team in line: 11-3 the partial so far for the ‘Vu-Blacks’.

20:55

Virtus-Olimpia 30-27: Abass makes 2/2 from the line

Partial of 7-0 from the Virtus at the beginning of the second period: black and white +3.

20:53

Virtus-Olimpia 26-27: the second quarter begins

The triple of nail polish bring the Virtus at the beginning of the second period: +1 forOlympiad.

20:50

Virtus-Olimpia 23-27: Voigtmann from midfield!

Il first quarter ends with the incredible basket of the German center: the buzzer beater scores, the Milanese bench goes crazy! L’Olympiad fly to +4.

20:46

Virtus-Olimpia 21-17, fifth team foul for the red and white

First the smashes of Cordinier e Hallthen the fifth team foul byOlympiad: Jaiteh is 1/2 from the lunette.

20:41

Virtus-Olimpia 16-13: it’s raining triples

Prima Datome evens the score from 6.75 meters after 2/2 of Hackett then from the lunette Belinelli responds to the former Fenerbahce again from the arc with a conclusion without rhythm: what a start to the match Segafredo Arena!

20:38

Virtus-Olimpia 11-10: Shengelia-Datome show!

Outstanding start for theas Georgiana which puts the Milanese defense in difficulty and scores another two points but Datome he replies with a well-constructed triple.

20:33

Virtus-Olimpia 7-2: what a start for the bianconeri

The first triple of the Italian derby is Marco Belinelli which blows up the Segafredo Arena. Aggressive start for the bianconeri who had previously gone on target with the two points Shengelia and the crush of Cordinier.

20:32

Virtus-Olimpia, game-6 begins

The first possession of the match belongs to the team coached by Messina. The direction of race-6 is entrusted to the trio Paternico, Begnis and Giovannetti.

20:30

Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, the two starting quintets

THE POWER OF BOLOGNA: Hackett, Belinelli, Cordinier, Shengelia, Mickey.

OLYMPIA MILAN: Napier, Shields, Melli, Datome, Voigtmann.

20:20

Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, the precedents in the season

I am set the challenges played this season between the two teams: one win each in the regular season (96-74 per Milano at the Segafredo Arena e 75-69 for the bianconeri al Forum) to which are added the five final matches played so far with the red and whites leading 3-2.

20:15

Teams on the parquet for warming up

The power of Bologna e Olympia Milan I’m on the parquet for the classic heating pre-match. Hot atmosphere at the Segafredo Arena!

20:10

Scudetto in Milan or match 7?

L’Olympiad is just one victory away from conquering the 30th championship of his story: coach Messina he wants to close the accounts this evening at the Segafredo Arena. However, if the Bianconeri of scariothe ‘beautiful’ at the Milan Forum: the eventual last act would be played Friday 23 June with two-ball at o’clock 20:30.

20:05

Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, the official formations

Here are the 12 chosen by scario e Messina per we are 6 from the championship final:

THE POWER OF BOLOGNACordinier, Mannion, Belinelli, Pajola, Jaiteh, Shengelia, Hackett, Mickey, Camara, Oleye, Theodosic, Abass. Coach: Scario.

OLYMPIA MILAN: Tonut, Melli, Baron, Napier, Ricci, Biligha, Hall, Baldasso, Shields, Hines, Datome, Voigtmann. Coach: Messina.

20:00

Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano, where to watch it on TV and in streaming

It starts from 3-2 for the red and white reigning champions in we are 6 at the Segafredo Arena. (HERE THE DETAILS)

Bologna – Segafredo Arena

