iQOO Z7 benchmark flagship configuration: OIS optical image stabilization, NFC all have

March 20th 19:00iQOO will release a new superman with performance and battery life-iQOO Z7 series.

The official announced more configurations of the new phone today, fully in line with flagship phones.

Specifically includeOIS optical image stabilization, X-axis linear motor, closed stereo dual speakers, enhanced Wi-Fi 6, high-performance antenna layout, full-scene NFC, and infrared remote control 7 flagship functions.

The processor will be equipped with Snapdragon 782G, 6nm process technology, 8-core CPU design, integrated Adreno 642L GPU.

At the same time, the iQOO Z7 series is equipped with a standard seven-fold eye-protection LCD screen, which supports global DC dimming, stepless dimming, moonlight screen, and adaptive brightness.

battery life part,iQOO Z7 adopts 120W+5000mAh dual-cell solution, charging for 5 minutes, easily watching drama for 5 hoursit can almost be said to be the leader in the thousand yuan machine.

In addition, the new machine adopts double-area superconducting VC liquid cooling. Thanks to the high thermal conductivity gel heat dissipation material, the thermal conductivity of the fuselage is increased by 71%, and the CPU core temperature is directly reduced by 15°C.