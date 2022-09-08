«The discussions on a common energy policy, with a gas price cap, have already had an initial effect: immediately after the opening of common European measures, prices fell by more than 20%. It means that, behind the increases, there is a large speculative component on the part of a few subjects ”, explains Luca Dal Fabbro. According to the president of Iren, a 5 billion revenue multi-utility company with over 10,000 employees, “it is now very important that Europe gives a signal: if there is a volume crisis, the 27 countries will face it together”.

President, will it be enough to solve the price emergency?

“No, but it can mitigate it. It is clear that for the medium and long term an infrastructure investment plan will be needed, we cannot be dependent on just one country. But beware of those who think that once the war is over the problem will be solved. It is not so. Because after Russia, there will be China, increasingly hungry for gas for reasons of growth and demographics, and then India will come ».

What does it mean?

“At the moment in China only 10% of the population uses hot water to shower. When this percentage goes up, will the gas stay in our cities or go there? Our obligatory path is to install more photovoltaic, more hydroelectric, more wind and geothermal, with less environmental impact “.

Yet there are always those who say, yes to new plants, but not under my house. As president of Snam, he experienced the protests for the Tap …

“And without it, we wouldn’t have 10 billion cubic meters today. If that infrastructure had not been built, Italy would be on its knees. Until yesterday we took electricity and our well-being for granted, now this is not the case. We can no longer afford to say no ».

Is the transition, as we have imagined it, over?

«In some sectors the conviction is taking shape that sustainability is a cost, a way to let go. A serious mistake of perspective. I believe that the Italian and European energy strategy of the future must be based on three pillars: safety, competitiveness and sustainability. Fossil sources, regardless of the war in Russia, are destined to become scarcer and more expensive ».

How to react then?

“In Italy we have the possibility to install another 60,000 megawatts of photovoltaics, which would eliminate all dependence on Russian gas. The investors are there, we need to find a way to store this energy and speed up the authorization processes. A few weeks ago we had to ration water for the fields. Europe and Italy have gone through a severe water crisis. We need a strategy on the reservoirs, which collect the water we disperse. It must be stored and used to produce energy. It is time for a great PNRR on water and energy ».

Let’s go back to the emergency of these days. Businesses risk closing, families are in trouble. And what do groups like yours do?

“There are three levers of action. The first is the containment of consumption by everyone, which is essential. The second: making competitive offers with respect to the market, favoring photovoltaic self-production and energy communities. Above all, gas speculation must be eliminated. If the price of gas is 300 euros, there is no room to do much more ».

There is a case concerning district heating: it was the most ecological choice, today bills have skyrocketed. How are you doing?

«We have allocated a bonus for families in difficulty, I believe we are doing our part for a sense of responsibility and proximity to the territories. But there is a knot to solve: the government has taxed many energy sources, not district heating. Why doesn’t it have the same reliefs? ».

Turin Mayor Stefano Lo Russo has launched the proposal for a regasification plant in Gioia Tauro. It will do?

«There is already an Iren project together with another partner, already authorized in the past, involving a 12 billion cubic meter terminal. We think it is necessary for the country’s energy security because it would allow for an increase in the mix of gas that does not come from a pipe and therefore less sensitive to geopolitical crises. If the government deems this to be a strategic measure, we are ready to do our part. Italy can become a strategic energy crossroads for Europe. May this energy crisis be at least an opportunity for the country to lay the new foundations for a more resilient and sustainable energy policy “.