Home » Is the fifth good? For global equity indices, it’s time to test
Business

Is the fifth good? For global equity indices, it’s time to test

by admin
Is the fifth good? For global equity indices, it’s time to test

ServiceMarket analysis

During the week, the Nasdaq stands out (+3.5%) thanks to Nvidia – Europe is bad

by Andrea Gennai

The week behind the banner of technology with the Nasdaq 100 jumped by 3.5% thanks to the Nvidia effect. The increase of the S&P 500 (+0.3%) was more modest. Europe was bad with the Dax leaving 1.8% on the ground and the Ftse Mib 2.9% weighed down by the coupon detachment. Even more in the red Hong Kong (-3.9%). What stands out internationally is the crucial phase of the Msci World and Msci All Country (with Emerging Markets) global equity indices: both are located in proximity respectively…

See also  Microsoft and Nintendo reached a 10-year agreement to bring "Call of Duty" to the Nintendo gaming platform-DoNews

You may also like

Alena Seredova gets married and sends a dig...

Agreement in the US debt dispute: A painful...

Giroud knocks Juventus out and sends Milan into...

VW ID.Buzz: Game changer for families – I’ve...

More than one in 4 Italians blame the...

Russia: In the “Iran scenario”, Moscow’s stock exchange...

Lukashenko in hospital after meeting with Putin. Yellow:...

Forsa survey: High willingness to change jobs among...

S.Oliver founder on “Generation Z”: “Many are doing...

Flood, the cards nail Bonaccini: the Region sinks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy