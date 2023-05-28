Is the fifth good? For global equity indices, it’s time to test

Listen to the audio version of the article

The week behind the banner of technology with the Nasdaq 100 jumped by 3.5% thanks to the Nvidia effect. The increase of the S&P 500 (+0.3%) was more modest. Europe was bad with the Dax leaving 1.8% on the ground and the Ftse Mib 2.9% weighed down by the coupon detachment. Even more in the red Hong Kong (-3.9%). What stands out internationally is the crucial phase of the Msci World and Msci All Country (with Emerging Markets) global equity indices: both are located in proximity respectively…